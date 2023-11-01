Vinyl record sales increasing, Palm Springs music store helps meet demand

PALM SPRINGS, CA – For music lovers Edith Gallardo and Israel Pinedo, there’s something very special about the sound of vinyl records. "People want to be able to hold stuff and feel more connected to it," Pinedo said. "It’s a whole experience on its own." At Music Heals Inc. in Palm Springs, these music fans are adding to their growing record collections. "Vinyl is the lead here; vinyl is king," said employee G. Leonard Winston. Winston says this store’s vinyl record sales are up nearly 20 percent compared to this time last year. "History repeats itself," he said. "According to the younger people who come in here, vinyl comes back. It’s back." We’re learning what’s happening in Palm Springs with vinyl records is following a national sales A new report from the music and entertainment data service Luminate, shows a nearly 22 percent increase in vinyl record sales from the first six months of 2023 compared the prior year. This midyear music report also shows almost 24 million LPs we sold in the first half of 2023, up from nearly 20 million sold in 2022. Back at Music Heals Inc., Winston calls this vinyl revival music to his ears. "It’s nice to be able to pick up a piece of vinyl, place it on the turntable and hear the sound," he said. While Gallardo and Pinedo continue collecting vinyl, saying it is elevating their musical experiences. "I think it just feels a lot more raw," Gallardo said. "It feels like this is how maybe you were meant to listen to music." This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.