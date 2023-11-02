Alzheimer’s Wine & Dine Benefit at Cambria Design Studio

PALM DESERT, CA – A wine and dine event benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association of the Coachella Valley took place at Cambria Design Studio in Palm Desert. The event brought together top interior and exterior designer professionals. 100% of the $15 donations at the door went to the Alzheimer’s Association, which helps families affected by Alzheimer’s. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association you can go to their website https://www.alz.org/.