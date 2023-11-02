Eugenio Derbez Talks “Radical” and the Importance of Teachers

Eugenio Derbez is fantastic in the real-life role of Sergio Juarez, a teacher from Jose Urbina Lopez Elementary in Matamoros, Mexico who aims to defy the school system in honor of learning. Written and directed by Christopher Zalla and based on the 2013 Wired article, "A Radical Way of Unleashing a Generation of Geniuses," the film is a feel-good drama that goes after your brain and your heart. I spent some time with Derbez to talk about his interest in producing and starring in the film, what he learned from working with the child actors, and the value of education and the importance of teachers. "Radical" is screening nationwide on Nov. 3. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Radical," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/11/Eugenio_Derbez_Talks__Radical__with_Manny_the_Movie_Guy.mp4