Lady Knights and Blackhawks make statement at DEL Finals Meet

Cross Country Runners hit the ground running over at Xavier Prep High School for the 2023 Desert Empire League Finals. For the Varsity Girls, Shadow Hills Lady Knights and the La Quinta Lady Blackhawks were neck and neck from the beginning. But the Lady Knights were able to come out in front at the end of it all. Julia Fernandez led the pack yet again but this time, she can call herself 2023 DEL Champion finishing 17:48:7. La Quinta’s Saveryra Guerrero followed to be the runner-up but first Lady Blackhawk to finish out. But the Lady Knights would come out on top to take back the DEL Title this year. Now for the boys, familar face led the pack and his team to victory. La Quinta’s Martin Torres-Sandoval finished out front at 15:45:3 with Sophomore Blackhawk Luis Fernando-Martinez to follow. This would help lead the Blackhawks to victory and securing DEL team title as well.