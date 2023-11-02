Santa Claus to Visit Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Twice in December

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Santa Claus will make a stop at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway and spend time with families on two Saturdays early next month, it was announced Thursday. A "Breakfast with Santa" event, featuring holiday crafts and storybook readings, will get underway at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 2 with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, according to tramway spokeswoman Madison Morgan. Tickets for the event, which include the tram fare, will be priced at $45 for children and $55 for adults and seniors. Morgan said that residents interested in attending the breakfast must book their advanced tickets by calling tramway officials at 760-325-1449. Families who miss Mr. Claus can catch him the following weekend on Dec. 9, when he visits the Tramway’s Mountain Station Pines Cafe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Morgan. His visit will be included in the general tram fare admission, which ranges per age group. During Santa’s visit, children will have the opportunity to share their Christmas lists with him, pose for photos and enjoy a free candy cane, Morgan said. More information about events at the tramway can be found at pstramway.com. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.