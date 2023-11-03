Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for 35th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday for the 35th consecutive day, decreasing 3.6 cents to $5.127. The average price has dropped $1.016 cents over the past 34 days, including 2.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents. The average price is 18.1 cents less than one week ago, 94.1 cents lower than one month ago and 28 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.246 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. The streak of decreases is the longest since a 42-day streak from Nov. 12-Dec. 23, 2022, totaling $1.11. The national average price dropped for the 36th consecutive day and 44th time in 46 days, decreasing 1 cent to $3.438. It has dropped 44.3 cents over the past 45 days, including 1.4 cents Thursday. The national average price is 8 cents less than one week ago, 36 cents lower than one month ago and 34 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.578 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents. "Some Northern California cities now have gas price averages under $5 a gallon, and hopefully this downward trend will continue to get Southern California average prices below that benchmark as well," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.