Friday Night Lights
Coachella Valley on Playoffs: We got something to prove this year
Coachella Valley punched their way to the postseason despite not securing the Desert Valley League title this year. But they’re looking to make some noise in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Playoffs. They spoke with our Tali Letoi about what they’re looking to prove this time around especially with a healthy Aaron Ramirez in the backfield.
By: Talialaina Letoi
November 3, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...