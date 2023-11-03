Mizell Center Opens Expanded Kitchen Facility

The Mizell Center is expanding. The center formally dedicated its new Anastasia Angel Nutrition Center. The kitchen expansion significantly grows the over 70 year old kitchen by 1200 square feet. The expanded space will double the meal preparation capacity for the center which already makes over 800 meals every weekday. From The Mizell Center is a non-denominational nonprofit organization that has been serving the senior community in the Palm Springs area since 1974. For more information on The Mizell Center, visit their website https://mizell.org/.