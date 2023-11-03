Pro Wrestling Dressed In Drag Is Headed To Palm Springs

A new event bringing a fusion of drag and the world of pro wrestling is headed into the heart of Pride in Palm Springs on Saturday. Pollo Del Mar, a breakout star of eight years in pro wrestling coming out of San Francisco and the only current drag personality of the sport and brought this event to life as an opportunity to bring people across the LGBTQ spectrum together to experience the exciting drama professional wrestling can offer. For tickets to see the event this Saturday and more information visit https://oscarspalmsprings.com/product/pride-of-the-desert-wrestling-tournament/.