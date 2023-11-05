Palm Springs Pride Parade Celebrates 37 Years

This year marks the 37th Anniversary for Pride in Palm Springs, festivities started earlier this week and topped off by celebrating the Pride Parade with neighbors from all over the community. "Just celebrating, celebrating pride, celebrating love." Ashley Trevino, a Coachella Valley resident, says on how she was celebrating Palm Springs Pride. 10 a.m. marked the start of the Pride Parade featuring hundreds of different organizations, including many of our very own here at NBC Palm Springs. "I really love the parade. The parade this year was two hours, and it didn’t seem like it was two hours, but it was so professionally ran. There were no gaps. There was a lot of exciting cars and a lot of exciting businesses." Palm Springs resident Aneka Brown says. This year’s theme was drag now, drag forever. "Drag to me is a very powerful statement…. for some people, it’s a development stage of figuring out who they are. For me, it’s always been a performance thing, so drag now, drag forever’s political to me. People should have the freedom to express themselves…." Mutha Chucka, a local Drag Queen adds. With many locals saying, it was the community feel that made this year’s Pride parade and festival so special. "To me, it’s just about acceptance and love of everybody." Brown adds. "The people, the people. People are so kind here, the vendors are so sweet, so good. There’s always free things to grab, education. They want to tell you new things you can do. It’s really a great community." Trevino adds. This is just the beginning of festival season in Palm Springs as the city prepares to host the Veterans Day Parade next weekend, and the Palm Springs Festival Of Lights in a little under a month.