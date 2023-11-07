The American Express celebrates another year of giving back to Coachella Valley

The American Express Golf tournament isn’t until January but Tuesday it doled out $1 million dollars to more than a dozen charities across the Coachella Valley. Tuesday, it continued the tradition of distributing funds from the annual PGA Tour Tournament during its Community Impact Celebration event held at La Quinta Country Club. Alongside the Impact Through Golf Foundation, 16 local nonprofit organizations which are all dedicated to supporting the community through health and wellness, education, and of course growing the game of golf. Among them include FIND Food Bank, the First Tee Coachella Valley, and the Hunter Lopez Foundation. This brings the event’s all-time contributions to more than $65 million since its inception in 1960. All ticket options for the 2024 American Express are currently on sale at the tournament’s official website, http://www.theamexgolf.com.