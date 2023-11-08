5th Annual Brothers of the Desert Wellness Summit This Weekend

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The Brothers of the Desert 5th Annual Wellness Summit is taking place November 11th. Participants will engage with leaders on various health and wellness topics, and the theme "Honoring Our Past, Envisioning Our Future" will be explored from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30pm at Margaritaville Resort in Palm Springs. The event offers an opportunity for LGBTQ+ men of color to reflect on the past and envision a healthier, brighter future. Registration is encouraged and for more information, you can check out the website https://www.brothersofthedesert.org/.