Arlene Rosenthal, Leader of “Well In The Desert”, Laid To Rest

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Today the Valley says a heartfelt farewell to Arlene Rosenthal. Rosenthal is best known for her advocacy for the homeless and those-in-need. Initially serving as a board member at Well in the Desert, she was eventually at the helm of the nonprofit for 21 years, directing its efforts to feed and care for thousands of underprivileged and unhoused residents in the Coachella Valley.