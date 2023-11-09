Battle of Birds: Firebirds defeat San Diego Gulls on home ice

The Coachella Valley Firebirds came out hot against the San Diego Gulls for all three periods to come away with their fifth team win in a row. Logan Morrison netted two goals in the span of just four minutes. Defenseman Ryker Evans’ Power Play goal would be the cherry on top for the Firebirds to come out on top 4-2. "We’ve kind of established our game and how we want to play throughout the season," said Evans. "Once we found that, we’ve been winning ever since." The Firebirds host the Calgary Wranglers at Acrisure Arena on Saturday, November 11th.