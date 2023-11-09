INDIO, CA – The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Indio, hosted the Indio State of the City, Business Awards & Expo on November 9th at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino. Mayor Oscar Ortiz was this year’s featured speaker, and in addition to a city update, local business professionals were recognized for their accomplishments and significant contributions to their community. Among the categories honored was Business of the Year.