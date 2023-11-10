Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Aug. 3

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday for the 42nd consecutive day, decreasing 2.2 cents to $5.021, its lowest amount since Aug. 3. The average price has dropped $1.13 over the past 42 days, including 1.3 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents. The streak of decreases is the longest since a 48-day streak from July 5-Aug. 21, 2022, totaling 97.3 cents. The average price is 10.6 cents less than one week ago, 76.8 cents lower than one month ago and 36 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.352 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022. "Gas prices are still about 60 cents more per gallon than the lowest 2023 prices at the start of this year," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. "Many drivers should be able to find gas stations near them with prices near or under $4.50 a gallon." The national average price dropped for the 43rd consecutive day and 51st time in 53 days, falling 1.1 cents to $3.39. It has dropped 49.1 cents over the past 53 days, including four-tenths of a cent Thursday. The national average price is 4.8 cents less than one week ago, 29.2 cents lower than one month ago and 41.3 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.626 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.