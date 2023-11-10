Yucca Valley Film Festival Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary on November 10th, 11th, 12th

YUCCA VALLEY, CA – The 5th year anniversary of the Yucca Valley Film Festival is being celebrated this weekend with a series of special events planned to celebrate the milestone. The whole event is free! This year, the festival is attracting more than 50 filmmakers, photographers, composers, writers, videographers and artists to town. The 2023 official competition includes talents previously recognized by the Oscars. The Emmys, the Grammys, and the Billboard Music Awards, movies, and music videos screening includes stars such as Michael Buble, Danny Trejo (Machete), and Wayne Knight (Jurassic Park). The arts and documentaries program also includes a wave of local talents, and every screening event will be followed up by a picture signing so you can collect autographs from all these artists! The event takes place at the Community Center of Yucca Valley, between the Hi-Desert Nature Museum and the Town Offices – 57090 29 Palms Hwy.