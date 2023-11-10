Yucca Valley HC Johnson confident ahead of CIF Playoffs Round 2

The Yucca Valley Trojans are looking to keep their momentum going against the Buena Park Coyotes. The Desert Valley League Champions say they want to prove they are the ‘best’ team in the Valley. Our Tali Letoi caught up with Head Coach Jeremy Johnson ahead of kickoff about the game plan. Be sure to keep it locked on NBC Palm Springs for Friday Night Lights at 11pm with Tali and Tim O’Brien!