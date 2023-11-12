CVFNL: Four Valley teams advance to CIF-SS Semifinals

The last four high school football standing are heading to the CIF-SS Semifinals! Coachella Valley and Desert Hot Springs bring a win back home to the desert. After the Golden Eagles secured their first ever playoff win at home, they hit the road and took down Baldwin Park in a double OT nail biter. The final was View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR. T- DHSHS (@dhshs_eagles) Meanwhile the Xavier Prep Saints fight until the end and the Yucca Valley Trojans advance in dominating fashion once again. Our Tali Letoi breaks it all down on this week’s Friday Night Lights show sponsored by Honda of the Desert. The CIF-SS Semifinals Playoffs picture is crystal clear and it includes our final four high school football teams. They all hit the gridiron in their quest for a ring November 17th. 🚨CIF-SS Semifinals ⭐️ D10: West Covina at Xavier Prep⭐️ D12: Coachella Valley at Cerritos ⭐️ D12: Santa Fe at Yucca Valley ⭐️D13: Desert Hot Springs at St. Monica Prep **CV & YV both win next Friday… a potential DVL rematch in Finals 🤯 #CVFNL @takesbytal @timobrientv pic.twitter.com/bBQwFVgzeS — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) November 11, 2023