Shadow Hills XC Girls headed to CIF Finals

The Shadow Hills Lady Knights cross country are heading to the CIF Finals. After securing the Desert Empire League Title, the job wasn't done yet this season. The Lady Knights finished second in their heat at the CIF Prelims held at Mt. Sac. They advance to CIF Finals for another year which is slated for November 18th.