Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus Tickets on Sale Now
Tickets are now on sale for the Modern Men Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus, "Comfort & Joy" Holiday Concert. The performance takes place at the Palm Springs Cultural Center and will take place the first weekend of December. The chorus celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. and the concert will be centered around healing and inspirational music. You can find tickets and more information at https://www.modernmen.org/.
November 13, 2023
