CV Little Arabs 11u & Indio Rajahs 10u win Supreme Conf. Super Bowl

Two local youth football programs can call themselves Champions after both bringing home the trophy in the Supreme Conference. The Coachella Valley Little Arabs 11u defeated Relentless 19-13 to hold up the trophy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @coachellayouthfootball Meanwhile, the Indio Little Rajahs also claimed victory over the San Hi Raiders in dominating fashion with a final score of 19-0. View this post on Instagram A post shared by LittleJr Rajahs (@little_rajahs_nation) Both of these programs will now compete in the Supreme Conference State Championship in San Jose