Murder/Suicide Case Under Investigation by Palm Desert Sheriff Station

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA – On November 12, 2023, at about 2:15pm, deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff Station responded to a report of an attempt suicide at a residence on Lyon Street, in the city of Rancho Mirage, according to the press release. Deputies arrived within minutes and located a male and female with gunshot wounds. The male victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, The female victim was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries. Deputies secured the area as a crime scene and investigators from the Palm Desert Sheriff Station responded. The Central Homicide Unit also responded and assumed the investigation. The identity of those involved will not be released, pending next of kin notification. This case is being investigated as a murder/suicide. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is currently on-going and no further information will be released at this time. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they encouraged to call Master Investigator Navarrete with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Evans at the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600.