Indio Rajahs top La Quinta Blackhawks on Opening Night

Basketball is officially back in the Valley as La Quinta hosted the Indio Rajahs for Opening Night. The back-to-back DVL Champions were looking to start off their season on a high note. Despite a tough back and forth early on and a close comeback by the Blackhawks with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Rajahs would come out with the victory. The final score, 63-49 Indio.