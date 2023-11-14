Morongo To Give Away 15,000 Holiday Turkeys To Those In Need

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Over the last 37 years, more than 3.8 million holiday meals have been provided to families, veterans, and seniors through the annual Morongo Thanksgiving Outreach Program. From Nov. 13 – 15, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians is giving away 15,000 free turkeys to 115 pre-selected non-profit groups, churches, and charities from across Southern California as part of the tribe’s 37th Annual Thanksgiving Outreach Program. Volunteers will distribute the turkeys at the Morongo Community Center to the various pre-selected churches, food pantries, schools, veterans, groups, homeless shelters and other nonprofit organizations from across Southern California including Banning, Riverside, San Bernardino, Temecula. Desert Hot Springs, Palm Desert, Mecca, The Coachella Valley, Los Angeles, and many other communities. Groups receiving turkeys include Victory Outreach in Banning, Cabazon Elementary School, Janet Goeske Foundation in Riverside, Western Eagle Foundation in Temecula, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Food Pantry and Family Services of the Desert, both in Desert Hot Springs, and many others.