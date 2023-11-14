Padres Chairman & Owner Peter Seidler passes away at 63

The San Diego Padres organization announced the death of team Chairman Peter Seidler. He was 63. In a statement, Padres CEO Erik Greupner wrote in part, "His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations." With profound sadness, the Padres announce that their Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler passed away today in San Diego. He will be dearly missed. Please see the attached press release for further detail: https://t.co/aCzmP690G9 pic.twitter.com/hWOxwRbLFq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 14, 2023 A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. The two-time cancer survivor revealed in a statement in Septembner that he underwent a medical procedure that would prevent him from attending any games for the 2023 season. Seidler was part of the group that bought the San Diego Padres in 2012. He later replaced Ron Fowler as the team’s chairman in 2020. Under Seidler, the Padres reached the postseason in 2020 for the first time in 14 years. In 2022, San Diego made it to the National League Championship Series — the first championship series since 1998 — after taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 to clinch the division. They would lose in the NCLS to the Philadelphia Phillies in five games just shy of the World Series. The Padres announced Tuesday they will open the Home Plate Gate at Petco Park later that afternoon for fans who wish to gather and pay their respects.