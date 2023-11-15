City of Palm Springs Awarded Perfect Score in 2023 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Scorecard

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The City of Palm Springs is proud to announce it has been awarded a final perfect score of 100 points in the 2023 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index Scorecard, according to a recent Facebook post! The index is a nationwide evaluation of over 350 cities that examines how inclusive their municipal laws, policies, and services are for LGBTQ+ people who live and work there. Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality. "Palm Springs prides itself on being one of the most inclusive and welcoming communities in the country," said Mayor Grace Garner. "We as a City are proud to lead the way as a champion and role model for other municipalities to follow when it comes to protecting the rights of our LGBTQ+ community and ensuring all feel welcomed, celebrated, and safe. We thank the Human Rights Commission for recognizing our commitment to this important work with a perfect score." To view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/mei/.