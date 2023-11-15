Coachella Valley Rescue Mission Turkey Giveaway on Thursday

INDIO, CA – Coachella Valley Rescue Mission gave out turkey’s at 7am Thursday, November 15th. Turkey’s were given out on a first come first serve basis, with limited supply. They also had cooked meals the day of Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, November 22nd, with dinner starting at 2pm and going till 6pm, and Thursday, November 23rd, with breakfast starting at 6am to 10am and dinner from 2pm to 6pm. All were welcome! For more information you can check Coachella Valley Rescue Mission’s website at https://www.cvrm.org/. The Rescue Mission is located on Van Buren St. in Indio.