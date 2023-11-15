Lady Knights slam way to victory in season opener against Lady Trojans

The Shadow Hills Lady Knights secure victory at the first dual meet of the season against the Yucca Valley Lady Trojans The Lady Knights held their own on the mat taking the Lady Trojans down in dominating fahsion, 78-6. They’d win all matches by pin but one. The program has quickly grown behind Head Coach Jody Davis and Coach Romo. But it’s more to them than just winning matches, it’s about growing the sport here in the Coachella Valley. "It was amazing, we went out there and did our job. But more importantly, we got girls wrestling started this year with two full teams and full lineups," said Coach Davis. "When I started about eight years ago in Cathedral City, there was only a couple of full teams in the Valley but now it’s just amazing." For team captain Alyson Ortiz, it’s all about the team behind her. "My team overall, they just kept pushing and kept going. They didn’t give up," says Ortiz. "I appreciate Yucca coming out here to wrestle us because they are always such a good school to go against. My team just pushed hard today." For the Lady Knights its about more than winning. "I mean the sport is tough but my teammates make it amazing. The community and being surrounded by a bunch of hard working people is just something that encourage me and pushes me to keep going."