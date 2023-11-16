200 Artists From Around the World Join Award Winning La Quinta Art Celebration

LA QUINTA, CA – From "Art With A Flow," to dazzling glass pieces, to a unique take on blacksmithing, you can find it all by wandering through the colorful paths of the La Quinta Art Celebration. "We have art throughout the village with galleries and artists and studios that teach children and more," La Quinta Art Celebration Event Director Kathleen Hughs shared. "We are all about the arts. It’s part of our DNA as the city likes to say." Nearly 15,000 people swarm to Civic Center Park throughout the weekend to enjoy what this fall festival has to offer. Over 200 artists from around the world have come to the La Quinta Art Celebration showcasing their pieces from 35 states and five different countries. Receiving many awards through the years, including ArtFair Source Book’s #1 Fine Art & Fine Craft Art Event in the Nation 2023, being asked to participate in the festival is a huge honor. "All of our art is picked by the artists that have been in the show before," La Quinta Art Celebration Producer Paul Anderson continued. "I say to them, ‘Listen, you’re the best of the best because you’re here and we’re #1. That means you’re the number one artist in the country. Since you’re number one, I want the number one next to you so only pick the best of the best.’ We do it better than anybody else. I am not trying to brag about it, but this is an amazing show that has such energy and such beauty." While viewing the art, attendees can enjoy Napa Valley wines, top-shelf spirits and food, along with live music from a variety of performers. So it’s no wonder why guests and artists keep coming back each year to the Gem of the Desert. "I look forward every year to coming back to the show and hopefully in the coming years as well because we enjoy the venue and the staff here is great," Artist Doug Merskin shared. "Of course, the weather we’re having is fantastic." "This is the farthest we come but we go all over the country to do about 20 shows a year and this is one of the highlights because the show staff is amazing. The patrons are incredible as well," Artist Boris Kramer said. "We’re from Washington State and so this is a vacation for us. Also, we get to work and have a vacation at the same time," Artist Patty Roberts shared. "It’s just the best festival of all the festivals in the nation. It’s fantastic." The La Quinta Art Celebration starts today through Sunday, November 19th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.playinlaquinta.com/.