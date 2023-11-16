Two-time Super Bowl Champion Ben Roethlisberger wishes Trojans well in playoffs

Legendary NFL Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sent the Yucca Valley Trojans well wishes ahead of their next big game in the CIF-SS Playoffs. The Trojans are one of four Valley teams left standing in the Semifinals on Friday. They host Sante Fe Chiefs for their third home game of the postseason, following a big shutout win over Buena Park. Be sure to keep it locked on NBC Palm Springs for our Friday Night Lights show with Tim O’Brien and Tali Letoi for all the action on Friday at 11pm.