75th McCormick’s Collector Car Auction Revs Its Engine In Palm Springs

If you’re someone who loves cars, you’re in luck this weekend. McCormick’s Palm Springs Collector Car Auctions kicked off Friday afternoon, with people flocking in from near and far to see this year’s collection. Over 400 cars will be auctioned-off for this weekend’s 75th edition of the McCormick Collector Car Auction. "They can expect to see a wide variety of cars, anything from classic cars, muscle cars, we’ve even got some motorhomes." Jason McCormick, the manager for McCormick’s Palm Springs Collector Car Auctions says. This Palm Springs collector car auction started 37 years ago. McCormick says his father Keith started this business out of passion, "Years ago when he moved here from England he started this business, 37 years ago because of his passion for cars." Fast-forward to 2023, people from all over the country travel to the Coachella Valley for this annual collector car auction. "I love classic cars and that’s the reason why I came here to see what they have. I love to listen to the auction, selling cars. It’s really fantastic." Milo Galizia, a Palm Springs resident says. For many attendees both buying and selling, they know exactly what they’re looking for. "Of course we, you know we educate ourselves in some way we do some comps and stuff. We look at the quality of the vehicle… that’s number one of course. Number two is that, would it fit in our market, number three is that we have to love it." Henry Janssens, the owner of Exotic Motor Cars says. The collector car auction runs both Saturday and Sunday with hundreds of different cars for both residents and visitors to see.