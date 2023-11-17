CIF-SS Semifinals preview: Yucca Valley & Xavier Prep

Four local high schools continue their quest for a ring in the CIF Southern Section Semifinals. Coachella Valley is on the road facing Cerritos while Desert Hot Springs looks to keep their historic playoff streak going against St. Monica Prep. Yucca Valley is at home hosting their third playoff game against Santa Fe. Xavier Prep also finds themselves back at home hosting the West Covina Bulldogs. Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien caught up with head coaches James Dockery and Jeremy Johnson ahead of kickoff!