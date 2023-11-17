Ed Begley Shares A Fountain of Poignant Stories in To The Temple of Tranquility… And Step On It!: A Memoir

PALM SPRINGS, CA – Beloved actor and environmental activist Ed Begley Jr., known for countless roles over the last five decades, most recently in Better Call Saul and Young Sheldon, share hilarious and poignant stories of his improbable life. Focusing on his relationship with his legendary father Ed Begley Sr., adventures with Hollywood icons, the origins of his environmental activism, addiction and recovery, and his lifelong search for wisdom and common ground.