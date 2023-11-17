Magic of Lights At The Empire Polo Club

INDIO, CA – Magic of Lights at the Empire Polo Grounds opens to the public today. This drive through event is a dazzling display featuring millions of LED lights, classic holiday favorites, and a jolly holiday village to explore. Santa and Ms. Claus are expected to make special appearances. Check it out at the Empire Polo Grounds nightly through December 31st. Check out hours and tickets prices at https://magicoflights.com/events/coachella-valley/.