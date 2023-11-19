Fire Breaks Out In Indio Foothills

*Update at 7:25 p.m. According to Police-Fire Aviation and Scanner Feeds, the vegetation fire in the Macomber Palms area has grown to approximately 30-40 acres. Bright flames can be seen across the Coachella Valley, Sunday evening. Fire officials tell NBC Palm Springs the blaze broke out at around 6 p.m., off of Washington Street and Coyote Song Way near the Coachella Valley National Wildlife Refuge. Firefighters are on the scene, and as of 6:30 p.m., 7 acres have burned. No homes have been evacuated at this time. NBC Palm Springs will continue to track this fire and provide any further updates.