Fire In Indio Foothills Spreads

According to CalFire, the vegetation fire that started around 6 p.m. is just North of Indio, and is approximately 30-40 acres of burning palm trees. Officials say the area is difficult to access. No injuries or evacuations have been reported. Again, the fire is located off of Washington Street and Coyote Song Way near the Coachella Valley National Wildlife Refuge. Firefighters are on the scene. NBC Palm Springs will continue to track this fire and provide any further updates.