Modern Men, Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus Previews Holiday Concert

Well Thanksgiving may just be days away, but groups across the Coachella Valley are already getting into the holiday spirit. The Modern Men Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus previewed their holiday show today at the Hope Lutheran Church in Palm Desert. "Happy music it’s called comfort and joy, two really wonderful seasonal feelings." Dr. Stan Hill, the Artistic Director for the Modern Men, Coachella Valley Men’s Chorus says. Over 80 men in the chorus are continuing to bring joy this holiday season. The group has one main goal, to prepare for their ‘Comfort and Joy’ Holiday concert. "They put a lot of work into their product, they really sing well and they’re very enthusiastic about it." Dr. Hill adds. The group performed over a dozen songs Sunday afternoon, in hopes of inviting more community members to their seasonal concert, the first weekend of December. "We’re part of Hope, Palm Desert music series, music and hope, thanks to Doug Wilson, the music director here. They’ve invited us to come and sing. This congregation loves music and so we’re proud to be part of their music series." Hill adds. The concert takes place at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, "This is a sampler of the music we’re going to be doing in Palm Springs. The show is two, 40 minute acts with a 20 minute intermission." Most importantly, the organization hopes to help the community through their performances. "We raise money for organizations and we have food bank participation, as well as clothing drives and things that help the community." Hill says. The ‘Comfort and Joy’ Holiday concert’s are set for the first weekend of December, for more information on how to get tickets, click the link below. https://www.modernmen.org/