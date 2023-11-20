News

30th Annual Palm Springs Tennis Open This Weekend

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The Desert Tennis Association’s Palm Springs Open this weekend benefitting a Samaritan’s food voucher program. The international tennis tournament draws 300+ LGBTQ players worldwide supporting low income Coachella Valley residents with HIV and AIDS and chronic illnesses. For more information visit https://deserttennis.us/home/2023-palm-springs-open-30/.

By: Pristine Villarreal

November 20, 2023

Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...