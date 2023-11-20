Entertainment Report
Palm Springs Air Museum 11th Annual Props and Hops Beer Festival
PALM SPRINGS, CA – The Palm Springs Air Museum held their 11th annual Props and Hops Beer Festival on Saturday, November 18th. But fear not, pilots were not participating in those festivities before they flew. The festival highlights Southern California craft beer and features great breweries, food, entertainment and even war-bird rides for sale. Guests enjoyed hand-crafted beer next to the amazing planes on display right in the hangar bay.
By: Pristine Villarreal
November 20, 2023
