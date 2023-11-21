More Americans are struggling with obesity, local fitness expert helps improve wellness

At Fusion Fitness in Palm Desert, owner Jason Organ is improving minds and bodies. Helping people like Annette Short, who decided to make a lifestyle change after an unflattering picture of herself. "How did I get there," Short asked out loud while looking at the picture. "I was 65 pounds heavier than I am now." Adult obesity rates are rising across the country. A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows in 2022, 22 states showed more than 1 in 3 every adults suffered from obesity. That’s up from 19 states the year before. While a decade ago, no state saw these numbers. "Obesity in of itself is a complex chronic disease there are multiple factors that contribute to obesity," said dr. Nadine Gracia, president and CEO of Trust for America’s Health, a non-profit, non-partisan health policy advocacy organization. Gracia says factors from genetics to socioeconomic play roles in obesity. Adding if not treated properly, the health risks are severe. "Like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, risks of stroke and even certain forms of cancer," she said. As adult obesity numbers continue to climb, Organ says there’s three things most adults can do to improve their health. "One: is start lifting weights. And start doing it regularly and a minimum of three times a week," he said. "Two: cut out any processed foods that you’re currently eating. The third thing you can do is get outside and go for a walk. Walking is underestimated." For short, she lost 65 pounds following a diet and exercise program developed at Fusion Fitness. "I feel incredible," she said. "It’s almost an addiction where I’m doing something every day." Short added that Organ helped improve her mind and body. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.