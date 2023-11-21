National
Remembrance Ceremony To Honor President John F. Kennedy on November 22
The Mensch Foundation is holding a remembrance ceremony to honor President John F Kennedy. Tomorrow marks the 60th anniversary of his assassination among his legendary and memorable words of wisdom, and one that still rings true today, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." The commemorative gathering is open to the public and will take place at Palm Springs City Hall.
By: Pristine Villarreal
November 21, 2023
