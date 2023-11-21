Sunline Transit Agency Unveils Student Art Contest Winning Artwork Wrapped on Buses

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – Four local students will have the opportunity to see their winning artwork entered in Sunline Transit Agency’s 8th Annual Student Art Contest blown up larger-than-life on a Sunbus, which will circulate throughout the Coachella Valley for the next year as part of its fixed route transit service. The 2023 Student Art Contest buses will be unveiled for the students, their families and teachers to witness at 10am November 22 at Sunline Transit Agency. Art contests finalists will also be honored at the event, and their artwork will be featured on bus shelters within their respective communities. This year’s theme for the contest was "Your Sustainable Ride To the Future." Students from all local schools were encouraged to submit their custom artwork showcasing their vision for what a sustainable ride to the future means to them, and include benefits of clean, sustainable energy and the public transit system. For more information, please go to https://sunline.org/.