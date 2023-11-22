Bulldog Cannabis Gives Away 100 Turkeys to Thousand Palms Residents

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A cannabis company donated 100 turkeys and distributed them to families Wednesday in Thousand Palms. "We appreciate Bulldog Cannabis for supporting the community and local families and once again giving back in this way to our unincorporated community of Thousand Palms," Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said in a statement. "It is a wonderful donation and people are welcome to come by and pick up a turkey for the holiday." Residents had the opportunity to pick up their turkeys at Bulldog Cannabis, 72-242 Watt Court in Thousand Palms, from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, just before Thanksgiving day. The turkeys were given out, one per household, on a first-come, first- served basis. Proof of Thousand Palms residency was required prior to picking up a turkey. "Bulldog Cannabis is proud to continue the tradition of our turkey giveaway to local Thousand Palms residents," owner Sam Kapukchyan said in a statement. The distribution event marked the second year of the company providing turkeys to residents. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.