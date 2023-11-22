Desert Living Now

Desert Living Now – Navigating Breast Cancer

For people with breast cancer, the time spent receiving treatment, coordinating care and traveling to doctor’s appointments can be overwhelming. So we are joined by Doctor Julie Nangia and Monica to discuss Monica’s experience with breast cancer and how she and her doctors made changes to her treatment regimen that allowed her to spend less time in the clinic.

By: Pristine Villarreal

November 22, 2023

