WildLights At The Living Desert Zoo

This year, The Living Desert Zoo invites you to experience several new and reimagined light exhibits, such as the new 30-foot-tall holiday tree and lighted animal-themed displays. But don’t worry, many of your festive favorites are returning, such as the Tunnel of Lights, smores station, holiday carousel, photos with Santa, and much more! In true WildLights tradition, the G-scale model trains, with more than 3,300 feet of track, will be decked out for the holidays.