Tennis Event Benefits Local Nonprofit

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – The Desert Tennis Association (DTA) is set to donate proceeds from its upcoming Palm Springs open to the AAP – Food Voucher Program, supporting low-income Coachella Valley residents with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. The International Tennis Tournament attracts more than 300 LGBTQ+ players worldwide. It is scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving weekend, from November 24 to 26. Among the highlights are player’s party featuring a silent auction and raffle benefitting AAP at Reforma in Palm Springs at 7pm on Saturday, November 25, since 2006. DTA has donated more than $180,000 to AAP. For more information visit https://deserttennis.us/home/.