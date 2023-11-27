Desert Living Now
Xavier "X" Jernigan
The rise of audio books in sales and the number of listeners cannot be ignored. Audio book sales have seen double digit growth every year for more than a decade. And a recent Spotify survey found that over 70% of 18 to 34 year olds now listening to audio books. So here to discuss this trend and exciting news about listening to audio books on Spotify is Xavier "X" Jernigan.
By: Pristine Villarreal
November 27, 2023
