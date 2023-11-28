Jeopardy Returning Champion Dennis Chase of Palm Springs Enters Final Round Of “Wild Card Champions Tournament”

Jeopardy Champion Dennis Chase, Palm Springs resident, is on tonight in the final round of the "Wild Cards Champions Tournament". Community supporters, friends, family, and neighbors are gathering at Quardz in Palm Springs this evening to watch Chase battle the competition. Head on over and join the fun! The episode airs on NBC Palm Springs at 7:30pm. First place wins 100k, second place wins 50k, and third place wins 25k!