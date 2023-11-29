Coachella’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event Set for Wednesday

COACHELLA (CNS) – Coachella will formally start the holiday season Wednesday with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event in front of City Hall. The free event will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a variety of musical performances, a recognition of the 2023 Hometown Heroes, free food and giveaways in front of City Hall, 1515 Sixth St., according to the city’s Risseth Lora. "Join city officials as they officially flip the switch to illuminate the city tree along with special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be on hand to take pictures with guests of all ages," Lora wrote in a statement. The next holiday event will get underway next week at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 on Cesar Chavez Street and Westerfield Way, according to Lora. Residents can gather along the street for the city’s Whoville-themed Holiday Parade which will conclude at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1500 Fourth St. A celebration including an ice slide, carnival rides, a live DJ and food vendors will immediately follow the parade. More information about the city’s upcoming events can be found at Coachella.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.